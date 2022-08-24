Russian Aggression in Ukraine Threatens Future of Multilateralism

Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva warns that Russian aggression in Ukraine threatens the future of multilateralism and global security.

Yevheniia Filipenko says she and her staff have done an enormous job since Russia invaded Ukraine six months ago to hold that country to account for its actions.

Filipenko notes the United Nations in New York has adopted a series of resolutions denouncing Russia’s aggression. At the same time, she says her staff has been working hard to ensure that multilateral cooperation withstands and responds to Russian violations of international law and order.

“Here in Geneva, we have adopted over 20 decisions and resolutions of international organizations condemning Russia’s violations of international law, of the principles governing multilateral cooperation. And we will not stop,” Filipenko said.

If these violations are not addressed, she warns, multilateralism has no future. She says countries must understand that doing business with Russia is toxic and will embolden Russian President Vladimir Putin to take further aggressive actions against other countries.

Filipenko says doing business with Russia will fund its war machine, whereas isolating Russia will bring a quicker end to the war in Ukraine.

“The issues related to human rights violations in Russia are important to us because we have always said that the countries which repress their own population, they are more likely to perpetrate persecution and violations of human rights across the borders, in other countries,” Filipenko said.

Filipenko notes that Geneva is entering a new political period. She says there will be a lot of consequential events related to telecommunications as both the United States and Russia are vying to lead the International Telecommunications Union, an organization that controls internet communications for 5 billion people worldwide. She says electing the Russian candidate as the new ITU secretary-general would be a disaster.

She says the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine is expected to submit its first report on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to the Human Rights Council, which begins meeting next month. She says other issues regarding Russia are likely to come before the council, as well.