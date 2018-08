A Russian artist is going back to the roots of photography, rejecting the digital trappings and the assembly-line convenience of the modern age, by designing and creating wooden cameras the way they were built a hundred years ago. Combining craftsmanship with the principles of old school photography, some consider his creations art forms in themselves. And as VOA's Julie Taboh reports, his wooden cameras, and the unique photographs he takes with them, are attracting buyers from around the world.