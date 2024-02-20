Russian Court Says US Reporter to Remain in Detention 

A Russian court said Tuesday U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich will remain in pre-trial detention until March 30.

The court rejected an appeal to an earlier decision to extend The Wall Street Journal reporter’s detention through that date while he faces espionage charges.

Gershkovich and the newspaper have denied the allegations. Russia has not provided evidence to support the charges.

The U.S. State Department also has declared Gershkovich wrongfully detained.

The 32-year-old Gershkovich was arrested while on a reporting trip in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg in March 2023.

Also Tuesday, Russian media reported that authorities in Yekaterinburg detained a woman with U.S.-Russian dual citizenship on allegations she provided financial assistance to Ukraine.

"The Federal Security Service in Yekaterinburg suppressed the illegal activities of a 33-year-old resident of Los Angeles, who has dual citizenship of Russia and the United States," the TASS news agency quoted Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) as saying.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Moscow told VOA it is aware of the reports but declined further comment on the situation.

Some information for this story came from Agence France-Presse and Reuters.