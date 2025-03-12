Russian missile attack kills 4 in Odesa, Ukrainian officials say

Ukrainian officials said Wednesday a Russian missile attack hit the southern port city of Odesa overnight, killing four Syrians and injuring several other people.

Oleksiy Kuleba, vice prime minister for reconstruction, said on Telegram that the missile struck a cargo ship that was being loaded with wheat set to be exported to Algeria.

Russia is attacking Ukraine's infrastructure, including ports that are involved in ensuring the world's food security," he said.

Another missile attack hit Kryvyi Rih, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s hometown in the Dnipropetrovsk region, killing at least one person and injuring nine others, according to the regional governor.

Governor Serhiy Lysak said the region also came under attack from Russian drones, and that the assaults damaged high-rise and administrative buildings, as well as a school.

Officials in the Zaporizhzhia region said a Russian drone struck a medical van.

Ukraine’s military said Wednesday it shot down 98 of the 133 drones that Russian forces launched overnight.

The intercepts took place over the Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia and Zhytomyr regions, the military said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday it destroyed 21 Ukrainian drones, with air defenses downing the aircraft over the Bryansk, Kursk and Kaluga regions, as well as the Black Sea and Russia-occupied Crimea.

Officials in those areas did not report casualties or damage from the Ukrainian attacks.

Some information for this story was provided by Agence France-Presse and Reuters.