S. Korean Envoy to Carry Letter on Denuclearization to North

South Korea’s presidential envoy said Tuesday he will deliver a letter from President Moon Jae-in to North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un when he visits Pyongyang on Wednesday to discuss the leaders’ third summit later this month, Yonhap reported.

Chung Eui-yong, chief of the national security office at the presidential Blue House, said he was seeking to discuss ways to achieve complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula as agreed by Moon and Kim during their first summit in April.

He did not elaborate further on the content of the letter.

Seoul would continue to push for a joint declaration of an end to the 1950-53 Korean War within this year with the United States, Chung told reporters.

