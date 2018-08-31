South and North Koreas Prepare for Summit

South Korea is sending a special envoy to North Korea next week to discuss the arrangements for a third summit between the two countries’ leaders.

A South Korean presidential spokesman said Friday the as-yet-unnamed envoy will travel to Pyongyang Wednesday.

“The special envoy will discuss a wide range of issues, including the specific date for the South-North Korea summit, development of the South-North Korean relationship, denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the establishment of peace on the Korean Peninsula,” the South Korean presidential spokesman said.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had agreed at their landmark summit in Panmunjom in April that Moon would visit Pyongyang later in the year.

Yonhap news agency reports South Korea proposed sending the special envoy early Friday with North Korea accepting the offer by telegram Friday afternoon.