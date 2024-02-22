Saturday Is Second Anniversary of Russia's War in Ukraine
Saturday is the second anniversary of the Ukraine War. US-Russian relations are at their lowest point since the Cold War. U.S. President Joe Biden met with Yulia Navalnaya, wife of the late Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny. And the U.S. has returned to the moon for the first time since 1972.
Episodes
February 21, 2024
Is Putin Becoming Bolder and More Aggressive?
February 20, 2024
US Blocks for Third Time a UN Resolution for Cease-Fire in Gaza
February 19, 2024
Navalny’s Widow Vows to Continue His Fight For a Free Russia
February 18, 2024
Russian Citizens Arrested While Paying Tribute to Alexey Navalny
