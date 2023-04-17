Saudi Arabia to Release Yemeni Detainees

The International Committee of the Red Cross said Saudi Arabia would release more than 100 Yemenis on Monday.

The move follows, but is not a part of, an exchange that freed nearly 900 detainees held by Yemen’s warring sides.

The developments come a month after an agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran to restore ties. Saudi Arabia has backed Yemen’s internationally recognized government, while Iran supports the Houthi rebels who seized Yemen’s capital in 2014.

The conflict in Yemen has exacerbated an already tough humanitarian situation, with the United Nations estimating 80% of the population needs humanitarian aid and protection.

Some information for this story came from Agence France-Presse and Reuters.