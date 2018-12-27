Accessibility links

Saudi King Orders Cabinet Shakeup After Khashoggi’s Killing

  • Associated Press
FILE - In this photo provided by the Saudi Press Agency, Saudi King Salman gives his annual policy speech in the hall of the Shura Council, Nov. 19, 2018.

DUBAI — 

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has issued a wide-ranging overhaul of top government posts, including naming a new foreign minister, following international fallout from the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi nearly three months ago.

A man holds a poster showing images of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman and of journalist writer Jamal Khashoggi, describing the prince as "assassin" and Khashoggi as "martyr" during funeral prayers in absentia for Khashoggi in Istanbul, Nov. 16, 2018.
Adel al-Jubeir, the soft-spoken foreign minister since 2015, was replaced by Ibrahim al-Assaf, who was formerly a finance minister. Al-Jubeir was appointed to the post of minister of state for foreign affairs.

Al-Assaf had been serving as minister of state, and has held a seat on the boards of oil-giant Saudi Aramaco and the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund.

The changes, which impact several key ministries, come as the king and his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, were looking to announce a major reshuffle following Khashoggi’s killing by Saudi agents in Istanbul.

