US Senators Brush off Saudi Anger Over Resolutions on Yemen, Khashoggi Death

  • Michael Bowman
A man holds a poster showing images of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman and of journalist writer Jamal Khashoggi, describing the prince as "assassin" and Khashoggi as "martyr" during funeral prayers in absentia for Khashoggi in Istanbul, Nov. 16, 2018.

CAPITOL HILL — 

Members of the U.S. Senate are brushing off Saudi Arabia’s anger over resolutions the chamber approved pertaining to the war in Yemen and the killing of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Earlier this week, the Saudi Foreign Ministry criticized the resolutions as “undermining the kingdom’s regional and international role” and "based on unsubstantiated claims and allegations." Speaking with VOA, Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut indicated he is focused on Saudi actions, not words.

FILE - The U.S. Capitol is pictured in Washington, D.C. U.S. Senators last Thursday passed a measure that blamed the prince for Khashoggi's killing and called on Riyadh to 'ensure appropriate accountability.'
“I care that Saudi Arabia change its vicious and brutal policies toward Yemen and killing innocent civilians and murdering children there," Blumenthal said. "

Alabama Republican Richard Shelby said the Senate could not remain silent after the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a U.S. resident, at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey in October.

“That was reprehensible conduct," Shelby said. "That’s something we spoke as a body on. They [Saudis] have been good allies, but sometimes you can’t look the other way on something like that.”

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference after the U.S.-Canada ministerial meeting at the State Department in Washington, Dec. 14, 2018.
Last week, the Senate voted to end U.S. backing for the Saudi-led military campaign in Yemen’s civil war and unanimously named Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman responsible for Khashoggi’s death.

The kingdom said it “rejects any interference in its internal affairs” and is working to achieve a political solution in Yemen.

