Saudi-Led Airstrikes Hit Yemen's Capital

The Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen's government carried out a series of airstrikes Thursday in Sanaa that killed at least six people.

The airstrikes hit multiple targets in the city and damaged several houses.

Sanaa has been under the control of Iran-backed Houthi rebels since late 2014, and the airstrikes come days after the Houthis claimed responsibility for drone attacks against an oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi deputy defense minister, Khalid bin Salman, accused rival Iran of ordering the pipeline attacks and called them "terrorist acts."

The war in Yemen has left tens of thousands of people dead, while pushing the impoverished country to the brink of famine. The United Nations says 24 million people are in need of humanitarian aid.

