Saudi TV: Air Force Intercepts Houthi Rebel Missile Over Riyadh

The Saudi air force intercepted an apparent Houthi rebel missile fired over Riyadh Sunday from Yemen, state-run Saudi television reported.



Witnesses on the ground said they heard loud explosions and saw bright flashes in the sky, but no damage or casualties are reported.



The Houthis have fired a number of missiles into Saudi Arabia since late last year, including one on the international airport in Riyadh, which United Nations experts determined was Iranian-made.



Saudi officials said at the time that the attack "may amount to an act of war."



Iran has admitted supporting the Houthis, but denies arming them.



Sunday's missile launch coincides with the third anniversary of the Saudi-led coalition that has launched airstrikes and a ground operation to try and push the Houthis out of Yemen.



Human rights groups said the Saudi rockets have obliterated entire civilian neighborhoods in and around Sana'a. It has also compounded Yemen's humanitarian crisis, including thousands of civilian deaths, a looming famine, fuel shortages, and a cholera epidemic.



The Houthis seized the capital in 2014, sending the Yemeni government into exile in Saudi Arabia.



U.N. peace talks have been unsuccessful.