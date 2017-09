Each year, Muslims retrace the steps of the Prophet Mohammed from nearly 1,400 years ago to Mecca and Medina, to complete the hajj, a holy pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia. About 2 million people are taking part in the event that began Wednesday and continues through Monday. Behind the scenes, more than 100,000 security men are deployed to ensure safety and security. And for the first time, Saudi women are part of security at an emergency call center in Mecca. VOA's Deborah Block has a report.