Student Union
Scholarships for International Students Wanting Master's Degrees in the US
Keystone Masterstudies, which specializes in student recruitment, higher education marketing and enrollment management, has a roundup of scholarships for international students seeking a master's degree in the United States.
They include university scholarships, scholarships funded by governmental bodies and external organizations, and major-specific scholarships. Get the full list here. (July 2023)
See all News Updates of the Day
Race-Based Affirmative Action Is Over; Legacy Admissions Might Be Next
The U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled as unconstitutional affirmative action — the practice of giving underrepresented racial groups a leg up in admissions.
Now Wesleyan University, a prestigious liberal arts school in Connecticut, is voluntarily getting rid of legacy admissions, which give an advantage to people whose relatives previously attended the college.
Many schools are now facing lawsuits over legacy admissions, including Harvard. At a few schools, including Cornell and Dartmouth, legacy students outnumber Black students, a survey found.
Kate Perez of USA Today has more. (July 2023)
Could America’s AI Industry Exist Without International Students? Probably Not
According to new research from the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP), 42% of major AI companies in the United States have a founder who came to the U.S. as an international student.
Furthermore, nearly 4 out of 5 of these companies were founded by immigrants or the children of immigrants. And of all the graduate students in the U.S. studying AI-related fields, 70% come from another country.
Keeping international students in the U.S. after graduation is “essential for U.S. leadership in artificial intelligence,” the study concludes.
Stuart Anderson, the executive director of NFAP, summarizes his findings in Forbes. (July 2023)
International Students Want to Work, But Visa Rules Can Get in Their Way
Foreign undergraduate students at the University of Missouri hail from Afghanistan, India and South Korea. This year, some have been accepted into study abroad programs in Iraq and internships with local crisis shelters.
But student visa rules forbid first-year students from working off-campus. And even when they are eligible, the permit process is complex and takes months.
Adeleine Halsey of the Columbia Missourian profiles undergraduates who are running into these restrictions. (July 2023)
Scholarships Help Afghan Students Find Homes at Universities Across US
As the Taliban swept back into power in Afghanistan in the summer of 2021, Fahima Sultani and her fellow university students tried for days to get into the Kabul airport, only to be turned away by gun-wielding extremists.
"No education, just go back home," she recalled one shouting.
Nearly two years later, Sultani, now 21, is safely in the U.S. and working toward her bachelor's degree in data science at Arizona State University in Tempe on a scholarship. When she's not studying, she likes to hike up nearby Tempe Butte, the kind of outing she enjoyed in her mountainous homeland.
Seeing students like Sultani rush to leave in August 2021 as the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan after 20 years, colleges, universities and other groups across the U.S. started piecing together the funding for hundreds of scholarships so students could continue their educations outside of their home country.
The Associated Press has the story. (July 2023)