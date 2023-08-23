Student Union
Scholarships Help Afghan Students Find Homes at Universities Across US
As the Taliban swept back into power in Afghanistan in the summer of 2021, Fahima Sultani and her fellow university students tried for days to get into the Kabul airport, only to be turned away by gun-wielding extremists.
"No education, just go back home," she recalled one shouting.
Nearly two years later, Sultani, now 21, is safely in the U.S. and working toward her bachelor's degree in data science at Arizona State University in Tempe on a scholarship. When she's not studying, she likes to hike up nearby Tempe Butte, the kind of outing she enjoyed in her mountainous homeland.
Seeing students like Sultani rush to leave in August 2021 as the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan after 20 years, colleges, universities and other groups across the U.S. started piecing together the funding for hundreds of scholarships so students could continue their educations outside of their home country.
(July 2023)
Coming to America: What International Students Can Expect at Customs
Telangana Today has an article detailing what international students can expect on arrival in the U.S. It includes what documents U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials will review and what information your passport stamp should contain.
(July 2023)
Transition Tips for International Students Bound for US
All Together, a blog for the Society of Women Engineers, has transition tips for international students studying the U.S.
Among them:
- Make copies of important documents.
- Explore interests outside the classroom.
- Do what you can to stay safe.
(July 2023)
The Biden Administration’s New Student Loan Plan Offer
After a more ambitious relief plan was rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court, the Biden administration has announced it will forgive $39 billion in debt, held by about 804,000 people. (July 2023)
Colleges Could Recruit Using Generative AI
Himanshu Barthwal is the CEO of Admission Overseas, a startup whose platform helps international student recruiters make recommendations. The recruiters can use it to guess which schools will be a good academic and financial fit for a student.
The program is already being used to fill vacant healthcare positions in Canada, where Barthwal lives. Read his interview with Hessie Jones of Forbes. (July 2023)