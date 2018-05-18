Shooting Reported at Texas High School

A situation involving an active shooter at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, occurred Friday morning, according to local authorities.

The Santa Fe Independent School District (ISD) said in a statement "an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter. The district has initiated a lockdown."

The district also said there were "confirmed injuries."

Police and other local emergency responders were dispatched to the scene, as well as federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Santa Fe is located in southeastern Texas between the cities of Houston and Galveston.