Shooting Reported at Texas High School

  • VOA News
In this image taken from video law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

A situation involving an active shooter at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, occurred Friday morning, according to local authorities.

The Santa Fe Independent School District (ISD) said in a statement "an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter. The district has initiated a lockdown."

The district also said there were "confirmed injuries."

Police and other local emergency responders were dispatched to the scene, as well as federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Santa Fe is located in southeastern Texas between the cities of Houston and Galveston.

MAP: Location of Santa Fe, Texas
