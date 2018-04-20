US Student Shot on Day of Walkout Marking School Massacre Anniversary

A high school student in Florida was shot and wounded by a classmate Friday, the same day thousands of students across the country walked out of class to mark a high school massacre in Colorado nearly two decades ago.

The suspect of Friday's shooting at Forest High School in Ocala, Florida, is in custody, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Department.

The nationwide walkout was organized by students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 students and staff members were killed by a former student on February 14.

The Parkland massacre triggered a national grass-roots campaign for more restrictive gun control laws that included recent marches in Washington and across the United States.

Washington-area high school students planned a rally at the White House and a march on Capitol Hill later Friday to demand action from lawmakers.

They joined students from more than 2,600 high schools and other institutions across the country who walked out of class, many wearing orange — a color that has come to represent the gun control movement.

Friday's walkout was in commemoration of the April 20, 1999, mass shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado, when two students roamed the school, killing 12 of their classmates and a teacher before committing suicide.