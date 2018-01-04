Deadly Suicide Blast Hits Afghan Forces in Kabul

A suicide bomber struck a convoy comprising Afghan security forces in Kabul Thursday night, killing at least 15 people, health ministry officials confirmed.

Participants of a demonstration reportedly wanted to set fire to a city police station, prompting authorities to dispatch Afghan police forces to secure the facility. The bomber detonated his explosives shortly after security forces arrived on the scene.

Kabul police spokesman Baser Mujahid told VOA police personnel were demolishing illegally constructed shops selling alcohol. The move sparked the angry demonstration.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the deadly blast.

Kabul has suffered repeated suicide attacks in recent weeks. The deadliest bombing occurred last week, leaving more than 40 people dead and around 90 others wounded. The bomber blew himself up inside a Shi'ite Muslim cultural center in the city. IS claimed responsibility for the bloodshed.