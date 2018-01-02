US Military Confirms Killing of Soldier in Eastern Afghanistan

The U.S. military said Tuesday one of its soldiers was killed and four others wounded during a "combat engagement" in eastern Afghanistan. The casualties occurred on Monday in the volatile district of Achin in Nangarhar province, which borders Pakistan.

Two wounded service members are being treated at a nearby medical treatment facility and are in stable condition. The other service members have returned to duty, according to a military statement.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own,” said General John Nicholson, commander, U.S. Forces in Afghanistan. "At this very difficult time our heartfelt sympathies go out to the families and friends of our fallen and wounded brothers."

No other details about the incident have been released.

The U.S. military lost 17 soldiers in combat-related incidents in 2017 in Afghanistan.