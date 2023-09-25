Search in Mexico's Sonoran Desert for Victims of Cartel Violence
In the Mexican State of Sonora, which borders the U.S., hundreds of people are reported missing and believed to be victims of violence between rival crime factions. Reporter Ruben Pereida joined a group called the "Caborca Trackers" who go on a grim quest to find missing victims. Veronica Villafañe narrates the story. First a caution — this report contains graphic images and viewer discretion is advised. Videographer: Ruben Pereida; Video Editor: Veronica Villafañe