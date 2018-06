As summer draws near in the Northern Hemisphere, millions of people will slather on sunscreen to protect themselves from the sun's harmful rays. But most sunscreens contain chemicals harmful to the oceans. Now researchers in London have developed a compound found in seaweed that could be the basis for a new generation of environmentally friendly sunscreens. As VOA's Julie Taboh reports, they may not only protect us from damaging rays from the sun but also act as an anti-oxidant.