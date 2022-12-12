Iran Carries out Second Execution Connected to Protests

Iran on Monday said it carried out its second execution of a prisoner connected to the nationwide protests that began in September.

The Mizan news agency run by Iran's judiciary said Majidreza Rahnavard was publicly hanged Monday in the city of Mashhad.

Rahnavard was accused of fatally stabbing two security force members last month in Mashhad.

Activists say Iran has sentenced at least a dozen people to death in closed-door hearings.

The first person put to death in connection with the protests was executed last week.

The protests began in response to the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained by Iran's morality police for violating the country’s dress code by wearing her headscarf improperly.

