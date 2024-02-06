Secretary Blinken Meets With President of Egypt and has an Answer From Hamas
Continuing to try to deescalate tension in the Middle East, Secretary Blinken meets with President Sisi in Egypt, and he gets an answer from Hamas on a Qatari and Egyptian proposal. A pacifist is challenging Vladimir Putin for his job, and the civil war in Sudan is showing no signs of slowing down.
Episodes
February 02, 2024
Prime Minister Netanyahu Increasingly Unpopular at Home
February 01, 2024
$54 Billion for Ukraine From EU
January 31, 2024
FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - Israel Calls for Disbanding UNRWA
