Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Flashpoint Global Crises
Subscribe
Flashpoint Global Crises

Subscribe

Subscribe

Secretary Blinken Meets With President of Egypt and has an Answer From Hamas

Secretary Blinken Meets With President of Egypt and has an Answer From Hamas
Embed
Secretary Blinken Meets With President of Egypt and has an Answer From Hamas

No media source currently available

0:00 0:25:00 0:00
Download

Continuing to try to deescalate tension in the Middle East, Secretary Blinken meets with President Sisi in Egypt, and he gets an answer from Hamas on a Qatari and Egyptian proposal. A pacifist is challenging Vladimir Putin for his job, and the civil war in Sudan is showing no signs of slowing down.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG