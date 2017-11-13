Sexual Allegations Roil US Senate Race

Allegations of sexual misconduct against a Republican Senate candidate have thrown the party into chaos at a critical time - as Republicans make a major push to overhaul America’s tax code and as President Donald Trump concludes a marathon Asia trip. VOA’s Michael Bowman reports, many Republican lawmakers are denouncing or distancing themselves from firebrand Christian conservative Roy Moore, who, until last week, had been heavily favored to win next month’s special election for a Senate seat in Republican-leaning Alabama.