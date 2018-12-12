Senate to Consider Measure Ending US Support for Saudi-led Yemen Campaign

The U.S. Senate is expected to break with the Trump administration later Wednesday when the chamber considers a resolution to end U.S. support for Saudi Arabia’s military campaign in Yemen. The resolution has strong bipartisan backing at a time when lawmakers continue to seethe over the killing of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi two months ago.

Passage of the resolution would constitute a historic rebuke of a longtime U.S. ally, spurred by mounting anger on Capitol Hill regarding the Khashoggi killing as well as Saudi Arabia’s actions in Yemen.

“There needs to be an end to U.S. complicity in the ongoing bombing of civilians and the killing of children [in Yemen], in effect war crimes,” Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut told VOA.

A Senate vote is expected to go forward despite the reservations of Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

“We also want to preserve a 70-year partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia, and we want to ensure that it continues to serve American interests and stabilizes a dangerous and critical region,” said McConnell.

President Donald Trump is backing continued U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia while members of his national security team have argued that ending U.S. support for Saudi-led efforts in Yemen would make the conflict even more deadly and dangerous.