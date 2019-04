Helping children with homework, playing with toddlers, giving sage advice or just listening, the men and women you're about to meet do what many grandparents do. The Foster Grandparent program has been using volunteers older than 55 to help children and youth in their communities for decades. The program helps 20,000 older people stay active and makes kids feel loved when their own grandparents can't be near. Lesia Bakalets met with program members to learn more. Anna Rice narrates her story.