It goes by many names, but organizations that want to stop it call it sex trafficking. In 2016, more than 7,500 potential cases were reported to the Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline. Most victims in the D.C. area are teens from middle- to upper-income families who are chosen by men who romance them before turning violent. In Part 1 of her series, VOA's Carolyn Presutti shares the story of one young woman and her mother. Their names were changed and faces hidden at their request.