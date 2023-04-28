Ship Comes Under Attack Off Coast of Yemen

A vessel came under attack in the waters in the waters south of Yemen, a British maritime agency said Friday.

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which provides security alerts for the shipping trade, said it had received reports that the unidentified vessel came under fire in the Gulf of Aden.

UKMTO said in a statement Friday that three boats were involved in the attack and each boat had three to four people on board.

No other details were given.

Attacks in the Gulf of Aden were once blamed on Somali pirates, but their attacks have fallen off in recent years due to international security operations.

Attacks off the coast of Yemen in recent years have been blamed on an eight-year conflict between the Iran-aligned Houthi group and a Saudi Arabia-led military coalition that backs Yemen's internationally recognized government.

Some information in this report was provided by Reuters and Agence France-Presse.