Most of Wounded in Baltimore Mass Shooting Are Teens

Thirty people were shot as a block party was winding down early Sunday in Baltimore, in the U.S. state of Maryland.

Two of the victims — an 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man — died.

While some of the remaining 28 were transported to hospitals, many of them walked to nearby hospitals. Most of the wounded are teenagers.

Three of the wounded are in critical condition.

Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley said at least two people opened fire, but police are not sure if the shooters were targeting people or shooting indiscriminately.

The Baltimore Sun newspaper reports the incident is "likely the largest shooting in Baltimore history."

Police began receiving calls about the shootings shortly after midnight Sunday.

Hours earlier, Brooklyn Homes neighbors had come together for the block party where hot dogs and hamburgers were grilled and served, while children enjoyed getting their faces painted, and participated in other activities typical of a summer Saturday get together.

In the evening, the shots rang out. Terry Brown, who lives nearby, told The Sun, "It was so many kids. It was chaos."