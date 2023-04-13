Accessibility links

Student Union

Should Government Employees Be Hired Based on Skills? Or Degrees?

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2017, file photo a recruiter from the postal service, right, speaks with an attendee of a job fair in the cafeteria of Deer Lakes High School in Cheswick, Pennsylvania.

Many college graduates aspire to work in government because of the stability, benefits and sense of purpose. But at least six states have tried to reduce the importance of a college degree in getting a job, arguing that the requirements are a burden on poorer applicants and result in turning away many gifted ones – all amidst a labor shortage. New Jersey, one of the wealthiest and most populous states, is just the latest.

Read the story from Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech for The Hill. (April 2023)

US Visa Costs Are Going Up; How Will That Affect Students?

FILE- Students walk on the Stanford University campus in Santa Clara, Calif., March 14, 2019.

The cost of U.S. tourist and student visas, among other kinds, is increasing on May 30.

See the full breakdown in this news release from the U.S. State Department. (March 2023)

Academic Coaches Help Students Finish Community College

Success Coach Latasha Wiley, left, helps first-year student Amare Porter, right, with her class schedule at Chattahoochee Valley Community College's advising center on Feb. 23, 2023, in Phenix City, Alabama.

Two-year community colleges, which serve many of the students who need the most support, have the lowest completion rates of any kind of university or college, The Associated Press reported.

The availability of advisers, students say, is often a deciding factor in who succeeds, the AP says in its story. (April 2023)

Colleges' Actions on Sustainability are a Draw for Students

FILE - Solar cell panels set up on the West Campus of Arizona State University in Phoenix, Arizona.

Younger Americans – millennials and adults in Generation Z – are more engaged in addressing climate change on- and offline, according to a 2021 Pew Research poll. Compared with older adults, Gen Zers and millennials are talking more about the need for action on climate change, including discussing and sharing information on social media platforms and by volunteering and attending rallies and protests on climate change, Pew found.

Colleges and universities in the U.S. are taking note of students' increased interest and are finding ways to become more environmentally sustainable, The Washington Post reported.

Read the story from Amudalat Ajasa in the Post. (April 2023)

What Are the Demographics of International Applicants to US Universities?

FILE - In this May 2012 file photo, Chinese students wait outside the U.S. Embassy for their visa application interviews in Beijing, China.

Every year, the Common Application, used by thousands of U.S. colleges and universities, releases data on applicants. The field is changing fast: applicants are now more likely to be women, and less likely to submit standardized test scores. Read the story from Scott Jaschik of Inside Higher Ed. (April 2023)

