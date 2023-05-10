Student Union
Should Schools Treat International Students as Good Business?
“The fee for a master’s degree at University College London is more important than the price of fish,” writes Alan Beattie, referring to the fisheries debate that stalled Brexit. Beattie claims that in a globalized world, Britain, along with other English-speaking countries with prestigious schools, must recognize that education is another service to trade. Enrollment could increase if governments began treating it as an “educational export.” Read more in the Financial Times. (May 2023)
15 Tips for International Students in the US
The College Post offers 15 tips for international students in the U.S. Among them: take up extracurricular activities, prepare for the weather, learn local laws and set realistic academic expectations. (May 2023)
What Are the Many Benefits of Joining a College Debate Team?
Debating helps students advance their public speaking skills. But the benefits do not end there. From improving research skills and critical thinking, to better time management and empowering international students, rigorous debate preparations have a positive impact on many facets of student development. Andrew Smith and Caty Weaver explore the story for VOA Learning English. (May 2023)
Will the Biden Administration’s Student Debt Forgiveness Survive?
Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation that would cancel President Joe Biden’s proposed forgiveness program. Supporters of the plan, which would forgive up to $20,000 for qualified applicants, say it’s crucial to alleviate the massive student debt burden. But opponents claim the program’s $500 billion price tag is excessive, and that it does nothing to rein in costs and will benefit many people who are already well-off. Democrats and Republicans agree the system needs fixing. Who has the solution? Education writer Collin Binkley breaks down the debate for The Associated Press. (April 2023)
Are US Colleges Losing Their Appeal to Chinese Students?
In 2015, roughly half of the Chinese students who planned to study abroad wanted to attend schools in the U.S. By 2022, this percentage had dropped to 30%, signaling a shift within the largest international student body in the U.S. Higher education professionals suggest that gun violence, rising anti-Asian racism, rocky U.S.-China relations and friendlier immigration policies in other countries are some of the reasons Chinese students have been looking for education elsewhere. Han Chen examines the causes and the potential economic and political implications behind this trend for Axios. (May 2023)