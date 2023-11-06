Silent Victim: Environmental Damage From Russia-Ukraine War Totals $56 Billion

Accessibility links

November 6 is the International Day for the Prevention of Environmental Exploitation in War and Armed Conflict. According to the Ukrainian prosecutor-general, the environmental damage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine totals roughly $56 billion, with destruction of the Kakhovka Dam as one of the worst disasters. Lesia Bakalets reports on how Ukrainian eco-activists and law enforcement gather information on eco-crimes. Videographer: Daniil Batushchak

