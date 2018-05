Today more and more Americans are finding it hard to keep pace with the soaring costs of city living. Some prefer to live off the grid, even if just for a short while. One of the destinations for such people is Slab City in California's Sonoran Desert. Its residents are artists, retirees, hippies, the poor, snowbirds and anarchists, and they've been coming or permanently living in Slab City since the 1960s. Reporter Genia Dulot takes us there to for a quick visit.