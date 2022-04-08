Slovakia Gives S-300 Air Defense System to Ukraine, PM Says

Slovakia has donated its S-300 air defense system to Ukraine to help it defend against Russia's aggression, Slovakia Prime Minister Eduard Heger said Friday.

Ukraine has appealed to Western nations for air defense equipment to help repel a Russian military onslaught that is now in its second month.

"I would like to confirm that Slovakia has provided Ukraine with an air-defence system S-300. Ukrainian nation is bravely defending its sovereign country and us too," Heger said in a tweet.

Heger, who was visiting Kyiv Friday, also said that Slovakia's own defense was secured.

NATO member Slovakia has been operating one battery of the S-300 air defense system, which it inherited after the break-up of Czechoslovakia in 1993.