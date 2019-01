For the past 50 years, the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington has been telling America's story with images of people who helped shape the history and culture of the United States. It recently added 28 pictures in an effort to tell a more diverse and more complete story of U.S. society. The display features well-known people like baseball player Alex Rodriguez and former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy — and sheds light on some "hidden figures." VOA's Julie Taboh has more.