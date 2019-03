Uganda has launched a Chinese-built hydropower dam in the eastern part of the country, which will improve access to power but at the cost of the local environment. The$568 million Isimba Hydropower Dam will cut electricity costs and put more Ugandans on the power grid, in a country where less than 30 percent of the population has access to power. But as Halima Athumani reports from Kayunga, the dam comes at a price for the local people and ecology.