Accessibility links

site logo
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Africa

South Africa’s $2 Billion-Citrus Industry Fears Russia Exports Losses

South Africa’s $2 Billion-Citrus Industry Fears Russia Exports Losses
Embed
South Africa’s $2 Billion-Citrus Industry Fears Russia Exports Losses

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:40 0:00
Direct link

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has left a sour taste for South Africa’s citrus farmers, who are facing millions of dollars in losses over sanctions that have closed off the Russian market. South Africa is the world’s second largest citrus exporter and farmers are scrambling to find other markets before the fruit spoils. For VOA, Linda Givetash reports from Groblersdal, South Africa.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine forcing South African fruit farmers to search for other markets

See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG