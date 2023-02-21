South Africa Sees Reading Crisis as Children Fall Behind
A new report in South Africa says basic literacy among young children has dropped since the start of COVID-19 pandemic. Despite government vows to improve reading, the report says more than 30%of South African children entering second grade do not know the alphabet, and the majority of fourth grade students struggle with basic reading comprehension. Some private schools are working hard to reverse the trend, as Jan Bornman reports from Johannesburg. Camera: Zaheer Cassim.