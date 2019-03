The spark that lit the fire of South Africa's far-left third party started near the Lonmin platinum mine in Marikana in 2012. In the worst police violence since the end of apartheid, 34 striking miners were killed. As South Africa approaches a national election this year, Economic Freedom Fighters is the first third party to seriously challenge the political order in 25 years. VOA's Anita Powell visited the community where all began and asked what they see in South Africa's political future.