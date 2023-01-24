Accessibility links

South African Power Cuts Hit Business Praised by President

South Africa's record power cuts have forced small businesses to rely on expensive generators to keep running, threatening their existence and the country's economic growth. Those businesses include Soweto Creamery, which was praised by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa for opening its doors with the help of government COVID grants. But the creamery and many other businesses may not survive the latest epidemic of rolling blackouts, as Zaheer Cassim reports from Johannesburg.

