South Korean Student Urges Princeton to Better Educate International Students on Race

Princeton student Ukyung (Heidi) Nam, a first-year student from South Korea, says that the school's International Orientation program needs to do a better job of educating students on race in America.

"IO [International Orientation] shouldn’t stop at teaching about topical and logistical issues, such as visas and paid work," she writes in The Daily Princetonian, the student newspaper. "It must integrate an actual session on race and the history and culture of racism in the United States into its programming." Read her opinion piece here. (October 2023)