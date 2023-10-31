Accessibility links

South Korean Student Urges Princeton to Better Educate International Students on Race

FILE - People walk near the campus center at Princeton University in Princeton, N.J., Dec. 9, 2013.
Princeton student Ukyung (Heidi) Nam, a first-year student from South Korea, says that the school's International Orientation program needs to do a better job of educating students on race in America.

"IO [International Orientation] shouldn’t stop at teaching about topical and logistical issues, such as visas and paid work," she writes in The Daily Princetonian, the student newspaper. "It must integrate an actual session on race and the history and culture of racism in the United States into its programming." Read her opinion piece here. (October 2023)

Purdue University Marks Record International Student Class

A police officer walks out of the electrical engineering building on the campus of Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind., Jan. 21, 2014.
Purdue University Fort Wayne has enrolled 182 international students from 22 countries, making it its largest group of first-year international students ever.

Inside Indiana Business has the story. (October 2023)

EducationUSA Offers Services for International Students

Students walk past the Thorne Hall at Occidental College campus in Los Angeles, July 27, 2023.
U.S. News & World Report takes a look at EducationUSA, a network of advising centers supported to the U.S. State Department. Its mission is to help students who want to study in the U.S.

According to the story, EducationUSA has some 430 advising centers in more than 175 countries and territories. The centers can help students find the best school for them and help with the admission process. Read the full story here. (October 2023)

Getting a US Student Visa: Here's How

FILE - Students walk past the 'Great Dome' atop Building 10 on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology campus, April 3, 2017, in Cambridge, Mass.
Kharbarhub.com, a news site from Nepal, walks international students through the process of getting a U.S. student visa in this article.

It includes information about applying and interviewing for a visa. Read the full story here. (October 2023)

Can Digital Learning Save Higher Ed?

FILE- In this June 19, 2017, photo, a person types on a laptop keyboard.
As colleges become battlegrounds for U.S. politics, and face declining enrollments, educators are worried that they have lost the American public’s trust. One way to fix this might be to expand access to online degrees.

Michael D. Smith, a professor at Carnegie Mellon University, argues that academics should embrace digitization as a means of saving the institutions they work for.

Read his take in the Chronicle of Higher Education. (October 2023)

