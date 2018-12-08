Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Science & Health

Space Station Astronauts Get Holiday Treats Delivered After Delay

  • VOA News
In this image taken from NASA Television, the SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft approaches the robotic arm for docking to the International Space Station, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018.

A SpaceX Dragon cargo ship finally delivered more than 2,500 kilograms of holiday treats Saturday to the International Space Station after a communications drop-out delayed the shipment.

After two approach attempts, the Dragon locked onto the orbiting lab three days after launching from Cape Canaveral in the southeastern U.S. state of Florida.

NASA nixed the first approach because of a glitch in the communication network that serves the space station.

Canadian Space Agency astronaut David Saint-Jacques waves upon uniting with the rest of the crew members on the International Space Station after its capsule hatch opened upon docking in this still image captured from NASA video in space, Dec. 3, 2018.
SEE ALSO:

3 Astronauts Safely Aboard International Space Station

Mission Control ordered the Dragon to back up from the station before approaching again after NASA switched another communications satellite.

With the Dragon positioned about nine meters from the station, Commander Alexander Gerst locked the lab's robot arm onto the cargo ship one-and-a-half hours later than planned.

In addition to holiday offerings — including smoked turkey, green bean casserole and fruit cake — mice and worms also were delivered for science experiments.

Three astronauts will be on board the station on Christmas, while three others will return to Earth on December 20. Until then, the station will be home to six astronauts: Gerst, who is German, two Americans, two Russians and one Canadian.

Falcon 9 first stage landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship — completing this rocket booster’s third launch and landing this year. (Twitter\SpaceX)
SEE ALSO:

Reused Rocket Takes Off Carrying 64 Satellites

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG