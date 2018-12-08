Space Station Astronauts Get Holiday Treats Delivered After Delay

A SpaceX Dragon cargo ship finally delivered more than 2,500 kilograms of holiday treats Saturday to the International Space Station after a communications drop-out delayed the shipment.



After two approach attempts, the Dragon locked onto the orbiting lab three days after launching from Cape Canaveral in the southeastern U.S. state of Florida.



NASA nixed the first approach because of a glitch in the communication network that serves the space station.

Mission Control ordered the Dragon to back up from the station before approaching again after NASA switched another communications satellite.



With the Dragon positioned about nine meters from the station, Commander Alexander Gerst locked the lab's robot arm onto the cargo ship one-and-a-half hours later than planned.



In addition to holiday offerings — including smoked turkey, green bean casserole and fruit cake — mice and worms also were delivered for science experiments.



Three astronauts will be on board the station on Christmas, while three others will return to Earth on December 20. Until then, the station will be home to six astronauts: Gerst, who is German, two Americans, two Russians and one Canadian.