The Special Rapporteur on Myanmar, Yanghee Lee, delivered her report to a United Nations committee Wednesday, saying she finds the recent events in Rakhine state devastating. Amnesty International has accused Myanmar of committing crimes against humanity, as nearly 600,000 Rohingya have fled for their lives into Bangladesh. Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department wrestles with what to call the ongoing atrocities. VOA Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from the State Department.