Starbucks announced Tuesday that it will close thousands of its U.S. stores May 29 for staff training, following accusations that Starbucks employees discriminated against black people. Last week, a Starbucks store manager in Philadelphia called the police to remove two black men from the cafe because they sat at a table without making a purchase. The company apologized and said Starbucks managers across the United States will receive training on racial bias. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has this story.