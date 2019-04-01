Statement: Algerian President to Step Down This Month

The Algerian president's office says longtime leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika will step down by April 28, when his term is due to end.

The statement was carried by the state APS news agency Monday. It said Bouteflika will ensure the "continuity of the state's institutions" before stepping down.

Large numbers of Algerians have demonstrated against the president in recent weeks, demanding that he not seek re-election and resign the office he has held since 1999.

Bouteflika is 82 years old, and is known to be in poor health.

Algeria is scheduled to hold a presidential election on April 18.