In Washington, about 50 of the city's 160 monuments and memorials include female figures. A city council member has introduced legislation to remedy that with eight statues honoring women, people of color, and hometown heroes. The situation is similar in New York City, where women are represented in only five statues across the Big Apple's outdoor spaces. For VOA, Nina Vishneva reports on how city officials plan to bridge this structural gender gap. Anna Rice narrates.