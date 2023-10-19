Accessibility links

STEM Students Need More Introspection, Less Information

FILE - Members of Tarachine measure radiation levels in collected seawater at their lab in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, Aug. 8, 2023.

Andrew Raupp, a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) educator, contends that STEM degrees prioritize cramming facts over the thoughtful, questioning Socratic method once common in the humanities.

Read the op-ed in Newsweek. (October 2023)

US Military Academy Sued Over Race-Based Admissions  

FILE - A view of the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., May 2, 2019. West Point was sued in federal court for using race and ethnicity as factors in admissions.

The group that successfully won a landmark college affirmative action lawsuit earlier this year is suing to end raced-based admissions at the United States Military Acadamy at West Point.

According to a report from CNN, the conservative group Students for Fair Admissions is asking that the academy be prohibited from considering or knowing an applicant’s race during the admissions process. (September 2023).

Report: About 14,000 Nigerian Students Study in US  

FILE - Nigerian students, recipients of full or partial scholarships to study at U.S. universities and colleges, pose for a photo in Lagos, Nigeria, in 2019.

A TVC News Nigeria report says that about 14,000 Nigerian students are currently studying in the United States, and more would like to join them.

But they need information about schools and the proper processes to follow. (September 2023)

International Student Orientation Smooths Way for Newcomers at Wesleyan U.

FILE - The main green of Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn., is pictured on May 6, 2009.

Janhavi Munde, a student from India, writes about her experiences going through international student orientation at Wesleyan University in the U.S. state of Connecticut.

"We were all away from home, we were all converting kilometers to miles on a daily basis, and we would all make jokes about American food and deportation as our go-to," she writes. Read the entire piece here.

Understanding the US Common App as an International Student

FILE - This May 18, 2021, photo shows a woman typing on a laptop.

The Teen Mag takes a look at the application process at U.S. colleges and universities, specifically the Common App.

The Common App lets students apply to many universities at once via a common application. Writer Charu Yadav examines the process from an international student's point of view. Read the article here.

