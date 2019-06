Thousands of stories told by sexual assault survivors are stitched together in hundreds of quilts. Together, they form The Monument Quilt, organized by the activist collective FORCE: Upsetting Rape Culture. In the past five years, workshops around the U.S. encouraged survivors to speak up, share their experiences, in a square of fabric. Recently, as Faiza Elmasry tells us, The Monument Quilt arrived at the National Mall in Washington to show solidarity and seek healing. Faith Lapidus narrates.