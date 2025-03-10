Stocks down as threat of recession looms
Major stock markets lost value on Monday after President Donald Trump declines to rule out a recession. This as threats of trade wars with allies appear imminent. Russia makes further military advances in Kursk, as U.S. and Ukrainian negotiators meet in Saudi Arabia. Syria’s interim president speaks out against sectarian violence. Plus, an introduction to the next prime minister of Canada.
Episodes
-
March 09, 2025
Marco Rubio in Saudi Arabia for Ukraine talks.
-
March 06, 2025
Hamas rejects Trump’s threat
-
March 05, 2025
The world reacts to Donald Trump’s address to congress
-
March 04, 2025
Trump suspends military aid to Kyiv: Now what?
-
March 03, 2025
Europe scrambles as U.S. appears to back away from Ukraine.
-
March 02, 2025
The world reacts to Trump-Zelenskyy meeting