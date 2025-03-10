Accessibility links

Stocks down as threat of recession looms

Major stock markets lost value on Monday after President Donald Trump declines to rule out a recession. This as threats of trade wars with allies appear imminent. Russia makes further military advances in Kursk, as U.S. and Ukrainian negotiators meet in Saudi Arabia. Syria’s interim president speaks out against sectarian violence. Plus, an introduction to the next prime minister of Canada.

