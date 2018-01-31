Strong Earthquake in Afghanistan Kills Girl in Pakistan

A young Pakistani girl was killed Wednesday by a strong earthquake that struck several thousand kilometers away in northeast Afghanistan.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the epicenter of the 6.1 magnitude quake was located about 35 kilometers south of Jarm in the Hindu Kush region near the border with Tajikistan, at a depth of 191 kilometers.

The fatality occurred in Pakistan's Baluchistan's province. The child was killed when the roof of her mud-walled house collapsed. At least nine other people were injured.

No reports of casualties or serious damage have come from Afghanistan. The quake was also felt in Islamabad, Peshawar and the Indian capital of New Delhi.

Large parts of the region are prone to frequent earthquakes due to the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates. Thousands of people were killed in a 7.6 magnitude quake that hit northern Pakistan in 2005.